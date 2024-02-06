Q2 Billings Area Weather: The latest on our next round of rain and snow

BILLINGS — After a relatively quiet Tuesday, expect the chance of rain and snow to increase. The potential for a winter storm will have some hazards that come along with it.

Well, not as dense or widespread. There should be some areas of fog, especially from Miles City to the north early Tuesday. After starting in the mid-20s to mid-30s, afternoon readings will push into the 40s to mid-50s.

Clouds increase on Tuesday, with a chance of showers moving in by Tuesday night. Expect snow into the mountains and rain and snow Wednesday for the lower elevations.

As temperatures slipped Thursday, precipitation will change to all snow. The chance of snow showers will persist through at least early Friday.

While updates To the forecaster anticipated, At this point the most likely area for heavier precipitation will be across eastern Montana and into the mountains. Accumulations could range from 1 to 4 inches in the lower elevations and six inches or more in the mountains.

Expect winter driving conditions along with areas of blowing snow by Thursday in Eastern Montana. As we get into calving season, the young livestock could be impacted with cold and wet conditions.

As the system passes out of the area with late Friday into Saturday, expect temperatures to be closer to seasonal averages in the early part of next week.