Q2 Billings Area Weather: The latest on our incoming storm

BILLINGS — Precipitation starts Thursday night / Friday morning as mountain snow and rain for the lower elevations, but will change to wet snow in many locations Friday night and continue Saturday.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in southeast Montana Friday afternoon and evening.

In the easternmost counties in Montana and across northern Wyoming the snow could become heavy at times Saturday with gusts to 40 mph may cause blowing snow issues.

Heavy, wet snow and colder temperatures could pose a threat to young livestock and travel. Most roads will remain wet or slushy, but precipitation could be heavy at times with poor visibility and slippery spots.

Billings will remain mainly as rain but some snow in grassy areas is possible Saturday morning.

Precipitation north and northwest of Billings will be somewhat lighter, but much of the area could get an inch or more of total moisture. Eastern Montana and Western North Dakota could get 2 to 3 inches with snow totals of 12 to 18 inches possible in these areas.