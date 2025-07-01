Q2 Billings Area Weather: The hottest Wednesday but now storms increase too

BILLINGS — There are showers and storms mainly near the mountains and foothills Tuesday evening. These may not reach the plains due to dry air below, but could create gusty winds where storms do hold together.

It'll be warm Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Especially in areas east of Billings, temperatures could hit 100 degrees. There is a heat advisory in effect for areas north and east of Billings for Wednesday.

The weather will be more active each afternoon and evening from Tuesday through Friday with showers and thunderstorms. Watch out for high winds with any storms that do form.

The weather will be more active over the holiday weekend, with cooler temperatures and chances of showers and storms in the afternoons and evenings. Thursday will still be warm but feel more humid with more storms possible.

There’s a chance of scattered storms, especially on Friday for the Fourth of July, though they may not be severe. Rain chances will continue into the weekend, but we might see drier conditions next week.

Make sure to stay updated on the weather, especially if you have outdoor plans.