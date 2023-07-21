Q2 Billings Area Weather: The hottest temperatures of the season are almost here

BILLINGS — Here comes the heat!

Although a ridge of high pressure will continue to keep dry conditions in place today, there is a slight chance that some spots (including Billings) could get an afternoon shower or even a thunderstorm as the daytime heat will team with a weak disturbance jetting through the area. Expecting to stay mainly dry over the next 7 days, though.

Surface smoke from the Canadian wildfires will continue to impact the area today but air quality should be okay for the general population. Those with respiratory issues should still use caution when stepping outside.

We are getting warmer with the hottest temperatures of the summer so far on tap for this weekend. Billings alone will reach the upper 90s Saturday through Tuesday with our best chance to crack the 100 degree mark on Sunday and Monday. A Heat Watch may be issued should the need arise.

Just a quick reminder to stay hydrated if you go outdoors for an extended period of time. Also wear lots of sunscreen and be sure to wear light colored and loose fitting clothing. The best way to beat the heat? Stay indoors in the AC as much as you can.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today, 90s across the weekend into early next week with a few 100s possible Saturday through Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight then mainly 60s Saturday night through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com