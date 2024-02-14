Q2 Billings Area Weather: The heavier snow has yet to arrive

BILLINGS — Our next winter storm has arrived.

Some areas (including Billings) are waking up to snow this morning as round 1 tapers off. Roads are covered in snow and ice so use caution while commuting. Sidewalks are also very slick.

We'll get a break from the snow this afternoon (a few flurries still possible) before a second round moves in tonight and continues through Friday morning. This shot of snow will be heavier with our western and central zones having a chance at another 3-8" of accumulation. The Beartooths and Absarokas could receive up to a foot or more of snow while the Bighorns could get over 6". Much of eastern Montana is expected to get little to no accumulation.

Chilly Canadian Air will also stream in knocking daytime and nighttime temperatures down quite a bit over the next couple of days before warming back up across the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, high pressure will take over bringing dry conditions back into the forecast with our fair share of sunshine to go along with warmer-than-average temperatures.

