Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Heater's Back On!

High pressure will bring hot and dry conditions today, but weak Pacific moisture could deliver a few isolated showers to the Beartooths/Absarokas tonight.

Staying hot and dry on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will bring daytime temperatures down into the 80s on Thursday and perhaps the 70s on Friday.

A quick shot of energy will move through Wednesday bringing a very slight chance of showers. The aforementioned cold front will keep that chance going on Thursday along with possible scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could turn strong or even severe. Keeping a close watch on that.

High pressure will build in Friday afternoon to bring dry conditions back into the area. After a brief cool down Thursday and Friday, daytime temperatures will warm back up across the weekend. Models suggest a heat wave next week with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s at least for the first part of the week.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid 90s, mid to upper 80s Thursday, upper 70s to low 80s Friday, upper 80s to low 90s across the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s tonight and Wednesday night then upper 50s to low 60s through the weekend.

