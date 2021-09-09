Q2 Billings Area Weather: The heater is on

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Several spots will be flirting with record heat today:

Billings: 93° (Record 95° in 2005)

Livingston: 93° (Record 94° in 2012)

Sheridan: 95° (Record 97° in 1998)

Cody: 91° (Record 94° in 1979)

Miles City and Sheridan could also see record highs on Friday, too. Smoke may help keep us from hitting these highs, though.

It will be another dry day with elevated fire concerns so take caution not to cause any sparks.

There is a chance of isolated showers as early as tonight through Saturday with heavier rainfall possible west of Yellowstone County.

High pressure will loosen its grip Saturday allowing for the rain and cooler daytime highs. Highs and lows will be more seasonal this weekend and through next week.

Surface smoke will be quite dense today and tomorrow so air quality will be poor.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s today, mid 80s to mid 90s Friday then mid 70s to low 80s across the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s tonight then low to mid 50s through the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

