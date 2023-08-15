Q2 Billings Area Weather: The heat isn't over, but we can see the end from here

BILLINGS — Tuesday afternoon, Livingston set a neat Aug. 15 daily record with a high of 98. Billings reached 100 at the airport, tying the record set in 2003. And more is to come.

Temperatures will stay warm even overnight dropping mainly the to 60s, with mid-to-upper 60s common from Bilings eastward.

A dry cold front moves through the area on Wednesday, causing winds to shift from westerly to northerly and increase Wednesday morning. This will drop afternoon highs into the 80s to mid-90s around the area but also increase fire risk.

Highs Thursday will be hot, moving back to the 90s to low 100s and threatening more record temperatures.

Winds could gust over 25 mph at times Wednesday through Friday. Winds will again increase late Friday as a cold front moves in.

Elevated fire weather conditions reamain through Friday with a combination of hot temperatures, low humidity, and breezy conditions at times. The weekend brings a pattern change with lower afternoon temperatures in the 80s, increased relative humidity, and periods of showers and wet thunderstorms.