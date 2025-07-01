Q2 Billings Area Weather: The heat is on for a few days

BILLINGS — High pressure will continue to keep dry conditions in place for most of the area on Tuesday as daytime highs warm into the low to mid-90s. By late afternoon, monsoonal moisture will begin to move in from the southwest, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms across southern Montana and northern Wyoming, especially across the mountains and foothills. While no severe weather is expected, a few storms could turn strong, with gusty winds the main concern.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week (be sure to take the necessary precautions if you plan to head outside), as afternoon temperatures heat up into the mid-to-upper 90s. It's entirely possible that portions of the eastern plains could reach triple digits. A Heat Advisory will be in effect. Monsoonal moisture will continue to move into the area, bringing a better chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across a broader section of the region. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, with gusty winds and small hail the main threats.

While it will continue to be quite warm on Thursday, increasing cloud cover ahead of a trough will help cool temperatures down by about 5 degrees, while chances of showers and thunderstorms increase.

A Pacific trough and cold front will move through on Friday, knocking temperatures back down to near-seasonal levels in the low to mid-80s. It will also increase chances of showers and thunderstorms even more. This could put a damper on outdoor Fourth of July plans.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain through the weekend, with temperatures staying near-seasonal.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s and 60s through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com