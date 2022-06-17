Q2 Billings Area Weather: The heat is on!

BILLINGS — A Heat Advisory will be in effect today for a good portion of the Q2 viewing area as daytime highs will reach into mid to upper 90s with some lows 100s.

With the heat comes enough instability for a MARGINAL risk of isolated severe thunderstorms in extreme eastern Yellowstone County and areas east. Gusty winds, lightning, and periods of heavy rain will be possible in the afternoon through early evening.

An upper low moves through bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into Monday along with cooler temperatures.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s (with a few 100s) today, 80s/90s (with a few 100s) tomorrow, 70s/80s on Sunday, 60s/70s on Monday then 70s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight and Saturday night then 40s/50s Sunday night through Tuesday night.

