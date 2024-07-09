Q2 Billings Area Weather: The heat is building and that could mean fires

BILLINGS — Temperatures continue to heat up Tuesday with possible triple-digit highs somewhere in the area Wednesday through Sunday. And the fire risk goes up.

A strong, high-pressure ridge across the western U.S. will bring warmer and drier weather for the rest of this week. Expect the hottest days so far in 2024.

Afternoon temperatures will reach mainly the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, then mid-90s to low 100s Thursday to Sunday.

The relative humidity will be in the teens during the heat of the day. As monsoonal moisture is drawn up from the southwest U.S. isolated, high-based thunderstorms are expected near the mountains this week.

By the weekend, high-based thunderstorms could develop over much of the area. A combination of the heat, low humidity, plus wind and lightning created by the storms will increase the risk of fires spreading.