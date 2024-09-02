Q2 Billings Area Weather: The heat cranks up for Labor Day

BILLINGS — Happy Labor Day!

Be prepared for a very hot and maybe a record-breaking Labor Day as afternoon highs push into the mid-90s to 100° with dry conditions persisting. A fewvery isolated thunderstorms will be possible to the west of Yellowstone County Monday afternoon into the evening.

While these storms are not expected to produce much rainfall, they will have the potential to produce strong wind gusts up to 40 mph. That, combined with low humidity, will bring a heightened fire weather concern. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect during the afternoon and evening hours in portions of south-central Montana including Park and Sweet Grass counties.

Expect hazy skies from wildfire smoke over the next few days which could impact air quality from time to time.

Moisture will return to the forecast via southwest flow, bringing a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into the evening. This will also help cool daytime temperatures down into the upper 80s to low 90s. Will keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on Wednesday as a back door cold front drops in from the north and cools daytime highs down into the upper 70s to low 80s through Friday.

High pressure brings dry conditions back into the area Thursday through Sunday as daytime temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s across the weekend.

Outlooks are suggesting September will be a warmer and drier than average month. Stay tuned...

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com