Q2 Billings Area Weather: The heat continues to build

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure continues to dig in, keeping dry conditions in the forecast Tuesday. Having said that, some models are pushing a few weak shots of energy through that could produce very isolated thunderstorms across the Beartooths late Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

High pressure strengthens as we reach the middle of the week, pushing daytime temperatures into the mid 90s to low 100s by Thursday. Some areas, including Billings, will have a chance at record daytime heat. Be sure to limit time outdoors, stay hydrated, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, and apply sunscreen.

The ridge breaks down slightly on Friday allowing temperatures to cool just a tad before warming back up across the weekend as high pressure re-intensifies, kicking highs back into the triple digits.

With the heat and dry conditions, fire danger will increase through the week. Avoid causing any outdoor sparks.

By the end of the week, a shift in the pattern will allow for more moisture to move into the area, bringing a minimal chance for showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night through Saturday with a slightly better chance Sunday and Monday. It is possible that these storms will develop at higher elevations meaning any rainfall could dry up before hitting the ground.

