Q2 Billings Area Weather: The forecast leading up to Easter weekend

BILLINGS — The weather pattern will remain active this week. A warming trend Tuesday through Thursday will be followed by cooler temperatures again, with a chance of rain and snow, to end the week.

Let's start with temperatures. Tuesday morning will be chilly with single-digit low temperatures east of Billings and teens from Billings to the west and south. Afternoon readings will vary from the 20s closer to the Dakotas, 30s around Billings, and some low 40s to the west and through northern Wyoming.

Temperatures will warm through Thursday when highs will reach the 50s and perhaps a few low 60s. Highs will nudge back to mainly the 40s by the weekend and lows remain in the 20s and low 30s after Tuesday morning.

Now precipitation. There will be a few showers especially near the mountains Tuesday. Wednesday will be drier but showers re-start Thursday afternoon and evening.

Periods of rain and snow will be scattered around the area each day through Easter Sunday. Intensity and timing are still too variable to forecast so check back for updates.