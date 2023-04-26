Q2 Billings Area Weather: The focus is on a west and windy Thursday

BILLINGS — A fast-moving clipper system brings gusty winds, rain, mountain snow and isolated thunderstorms to Thursday. Warmer and more settled weather will follow.

Winds will strengthen in the mountain foothills late tonight, with the Livingston/Nye/Big Timber/Harlowton area experiencing gusty winds of up to 50 mph. High profile in towing vehicles may wish to delay travel until Thursday evening.

Winds will spread across the eastern plains of Montana through northern Wyoming. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph over a widespread area are expected.

This system will bring widespread precipitation, with areas close to the mountains feeling the biggest impacts. Areas near the Big Horn and Pryor mountains could see a foot to a foot and a half of new snow with rain for all the lower elevations.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible with good uplift in the atmosphere. The biggest impacts of the storms may be wind.

Temperatures will start off in the 30s and 40s Thursday morning, and top off mainly in the 50s by the afternoon. Precipitation and wind will decrease from the Northwest through southeastern Montana into northern Wyoming Thursday night.

A high-pressure ridge will build into the region slowly warming to well above average temperatures by next week high temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s Friday, then 60s to 70s through the early part of next week.

There are some questions about the extended forecast. For updates on the storm and the extended outlook, watch any time on our Q2 24/7 Continuous Updating Weather Stream

