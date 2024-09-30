Q2 Billings Area Weather: The first week of October will be a quiet one

BILLINGS — After coming off of record daytime highs in many areas (including Billings, Sheridan, Livingston, and Miles City) on Sunday, a cold front will drop temperatures a good 30° on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be quite windy to go along with very dry conditions, so a Red Flag Warning will be in effect through Monday night for much of northeast MT. Don't cause a spark!

Monday night lows will dip into the 30s. A Freeze Watch is in effect through Tuesday morning in the Bighorn Basin as temperatures as low as 28° are possible.

Dry conditions will persist this week with no rain in the forecast. Daytime temperatures will be cool to mild with highs in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, 60s on Thursday, 70s on Friday, 70s and 80s on Saturday, then at 70s on Sunday.

Nighttime ows will be in the 40s and 50s on Tuesday night, 30s and 40s on Wednesday night, 30s on Thursday night then 40s and 50s on Friday night and across the weekend.

