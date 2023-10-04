Q2 Billings Area Weather: The first of the season freeze possible Friday

BILINGS — Showers ease up during the evening hours, but more are expected later Wednesday. Some of the area will experience a freeze early Friday before a warm up.

Wednesday starts out mainly in the upper 30s to mid 40s, then warms mainly to the 60s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon with a cold front bringing stronger wind gusts and a chance of showers Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Any resulting rain showers should be light, and winds could gust 25 to 35 mph. Behind the front, temperatures will drop to mainly the 50s Thursday afternoon.

Expect especially chilly temperatures early Friday, with readings in the mid-20s to mid-30s. For some of the area, it will be the first freeze of the season.

Temperatures begin to warm to the 60s Friday afternoon, then 70s over the weekend into early next week. Monday looks like the warmest day overall with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.