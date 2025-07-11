Q2 Billings Area Weather: The feel of summer will return on Saturday and Sunday

BILLINGS — A cold front continued to drive over the northern Rockies and northern Plains on Friday, and it brought gusty wind, limited showers and a big cooling of our highs. As the front continues on its way, we will have a mostly clear and fairly quiet night. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will take temporary control of the weather for Montana and Wyoming this weekend, and we'll have a rapid warming of our highs with more sunshine than cloud cover. Highs will rise into the lower and mid 90s both days, and we'll stay near 90 on Monday despite increasing clouds from the north.

Just like the last cold front that is currently on its way out of our region, another cold front will drive southward from Canada next Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have more clouds, rain and thunderstorms, gusty wind and highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Another ridge will bring back the seasonable 80s late next week.