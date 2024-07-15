Q2 Billings Area Weather: The extreme heat gets turned down for a few days

BILLINGS — A backdoor cold front with cooler air trailing behind will bring relief from the extreme heat we've been enduring since last week. Expecting daytime highs in the 80s and 90s through Wednesday. It will turn hotter again starting Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and possibly a few low 100s before retreating to the low to mid 90s across the weekend.

A strong ridge of high pressure will keep conditions mainly dry this week, but there will be enough monsoonal moisture to keep a slight chance of daily isolated showers and thunderstorms on the table.

The mainly dry conditions, hot temperatures, and winds turning breezy at times will keep elevated fire concerns in place this week. Avoid causing a spark.

Outlooks show temperatures staying warmer-than-average with not much rain through the end of the month.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com