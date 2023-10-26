Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The end to the snow in sight. The cold stays longer

Posted at 7:34 PM, Oct 25, 2023
As of Wednesday evening, most of our area is under a Winter Storm Warning. What remains is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Additional snowfall will occur Wednesday night through Thursday. Travel will be dangerous in places thanks to a layer of ice already on roads with snow falling over the top.

Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens early Thursday and only reach the teens to lower 20s by the afternoon. Snow will gradually end from west to east.

Friday morning will be generally colder with more lows dropping to the single digits. A few subzero readings are possible.

Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below normal in most locations with records possible through Saturday. A very gradual warm-up will follow.

