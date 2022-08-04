Q2 Billings Area Weather: The cool down is dramatic but short

BILLINGS — Thursday afternoon is once again close to record heat with increased fire risk. By Saturday, temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees below average, and it might rain.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 90s to triple digits with the hottest readings from Billings eastward. Clouds increase in the afternoon with a risk of high-based storms creating gusty winds.

The combination of hot temperatures, relative humidity in the single digits and teens, and the wind around storms combine to elevate the risk of wildfires. Use care to avoid sparks or flames.

Temperatures begin to tumble, peaking in the 80s Friday and 70s on Saturday. There is a lot of moisture streaming into the area, increasing the chance of hit-and-miss showers and storms that could create heavy rain.

The cool down ends as quickly as it arrived with readings back to mainly 90s in the afternoons early next week.