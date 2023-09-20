Q2 Billings Area Weather: The cool down continues

BILLINGS — Outside of rain to the east and northeast this morning, it will be a dry day as the cool down continues under partly cloudy skies. Showers move in over the Beartooths/Absarokas this evening. Billings could get a few showers closer to midnight. These showers may linger through the overnight.

Rain really kicks in starting Thursday afternoon as an area of low pressure slides down from the Pacific Northwest along the Idaho state line. This low is forecast to slide across the MT/WY border Friday into Saturday. With this current track, most of the area could get up to 1" (if not more) of rainfall Thursday night through lunchtime on Saturday.

This system also aims to bring a decent amount of snow to the Beartooths Friday and Saturday mainly above 9000 feet. A couple of inches is possible and could impact travel along the Beartooth Highway. Slick roads and reduced visibility could lead to travel delays. Plan accordingly.

Dry conditions return Sunday and stay with us through early next week as daytime temperatures warm up.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today, 50s/60s/70s tomorrow, 50s/60s Friday and Saturday, 60s/70s on Sunday, 70s on Monday then 70s/80s on Tuesday.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com