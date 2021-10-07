Q2 Billings Area Weather: The cool down begins

BILLINGS — A cold front continues to move through bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of rain today into the evening moving west to east. Several rounds of energy behind the front will kick up showers through Saturday morning as well as a chance of snow in the Beartooths and Bighorns.

A much stronger cold front looks to pass through on Monday bringing the possibility of our first snow (or rain/snow mix) of the season Monday night through Wednesday. Still too early to say how much accumulation there could be. We’ll have a better handle on it in the next day or two. Billings could see its first freeze Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Highs will range from the low 60s to mid 70s today, upper 50s to mid 60s Friday then 50s and 60s across the weekend. Aiming for the 40s and 50s next week. Overnight lows will be in the low to upper 40s tonight then 30s and 40s through the weekend. 20s and 30s next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com