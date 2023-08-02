Q2 Billings Area Weather: The cool and wetter shift has started

BILLINGS — A slow-moving weather system will bring a prolonged period of cooler and wet weather starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Heavy rain is possible, especially with any thunderstorms that develop. That could lead to localized flooding.

For Wednesday evening and overnight, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the mountains and foothills with still some rain showers over the lower elevations. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

A slow-moving weather system will bring widespread showers and very wet thunderstorms to the region Thursday to Saturday. Exactly how this system will evolve is still a bit of a question mark. But the potential for heavy rain is high, especially across northern Wyoming and southeast Montana.

There is a Flood Watch in effect for these areas from Thursday afternoon through Saturday. Pockets of very heavy rain are possible, so localized flash flooding may occur.

High temperatures will run 10 to 20 degrees below seasonal averages, with persistent high humidity. Expect localized downpours and a slight risk of flash flooding each of these days.

The chance of rain starts to ease back after Sunday. But below normal temps are expected to continue through early next week.