Q2 Billings Area Weather: The coming week is about rain and wind and mountain snow

BILLINGS — Increasing clouds don't stop us from warming up Sunday. But rain, cool and windy conditions will highlight the weather for most of the work week.

Sunday morning starts off mainly in the 30s to 40s and manages to reach the upper 60s to low 80s across the area. Expect cooler temperatures to the West of Billings and the warmest readings into the Eastern Plains.

Clouds will increase from West to east as a cold front starts to move across the region. A deep upper low around Nevada and Utah will sling up a lot of moisture by Sunday evening, creating showers and mountain snow.

Rain will become more widespread through most of the work week, with a chance of showers each day through at least Thursday. Periods of wind could be gusty at times. Monday, expect gusts routinely of 30 to 40 mph, with stronger gusts from around Judith Gap south to around Cody, WY.

Winds will continue to be breezy off and on, with areas showers continuing through at least Thursday. East of Billings we could see one to two inches in total accumulation this week and some localized flooding is possible in northeastern Montana.

Mountain snow levels could drop to 6000 feet by midweek, and the higher hills could see some morning snow with chilly low temperatures.

The current pattern is indicating warmer and drier conditions by the weekend.