Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: The coldest night of the season thus far is coming

The coolest night and week of the season thus far is coming our way
Jason Stiff
The coolest night and week of the season thus far is coming our way
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — A vigorous storm knocked Montana and Wyoming from unusually warm weather to feeling-like-fall weather late Saturday and early Sunday. We had good amounts of rain, nice mountain snow, more wind than anyone wanted, and a big drop in our highs. That air will continue to cool with most of us dropping below freezing tonight.

We'll likely have the coldest morning of the season thus far as we start the day Monday, with widespread lows in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s. We'll have more clouds than sunshine, but it will likely be dry for most areas. Tuesday will bring another chilly start, but the afternoon will be a little milder, and we'll have more peeks of sunshine.

Another area of low pressure will make its way toward our area during the second half of the week. We'll have increasing clouds with lower elevation rain, mountain snow, and gusty wind at times. We should dry out a bit late Friday and Saturday, but there will be another chance for showers next Sunday. Highs will remain cooler than average.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!