Q2 Billings Area Weather: The coldest night of the season thus far is coming

BILLINGS — A vigorous storm knocked Montana and Wyoming from unusually warm weather to feeling-like-fall weather late Saturday and early Sunday. We had good amounts of rain, nice mountain snow, more wind than anyone wanted, and a big drop in our highs. That air will continue to cool with most of us dropping below freezing tonight.

We'll likely have the coldest morning of the season thus far as we start the day Monday, with widespread lows in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s. We'll have more clouds than sunshine, but it will likely be dry for most areas. Tuesday will bring another chilly start, but the afternoon will be a little milder, and we'll have more peeks of sunshine.

Another area of low pressure will make its way toward our area during the second half of the week. We'll have increasing clouds with lower elevation rain, mountain snow, and gusty wind at times. We should dry out a bit late Friday and Saturday, but there will be another chance for showers next Sunday. Highs will remain cooler than average.