Q2 Billings Area Weather: The coldest air of the season

BILLINGS — We are waking up to the coldest temperatures of the season on Monday morning with wind chills ranging from 20-50 below zero, especially in eastern Montana. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area while an Extreme Cold Warning is in place in eastern Montana through lunchtime. The Cold Weather Advisory will remain in place for Carter, Fallon, Custer, and Powder River through Tuesday morning. Daytime highs will range from below zero east to the low teens west. Be sure to layer up if you are heading outside.

Winds will be increasing across the western foothills Monday night into Tuesday, so a High Wind Warning will be in effect. Expect gusts 60-75 mph from Livingston to Nye and 50-65 mph from Big Timber to Harlowton. Be on the lookout for blowing snow. Use caution if you are driving a high profile vehicle in these areas during that time period. You may want to consider delaying travel.

An area of low pressure is forecast to move across North Dakota on Wednesday, bringing a chance of an inch or more of snow along with gusty winds between 30-45 mph across the area. Some models are indicating another disturbance moving Friday and Saturday. This will cool temperatures down a bit and also bring a chance for more snow. It's still too early to say how much we'll get from this system, but you'll definitely want to keep an eye on the forecast if you are planning any outdoor activities this weekend.

Temperatures will be getting warmer with some areas pushing above the freezing mark by Tuesday. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s through Friday before cooling to the 20s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will range from double digits below zero east to single digits west on Monday night, teens and 20s on Tuesday night, single digits and teens on Wednesday night, teens and 20s on Thursday night then single digits to teens on Friday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

