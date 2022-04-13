Q2 Billings Area Weather: The cold is sticking around

BILLINGS — Light snow and strong northwest winds gusting to 50 mph will continue to produce blizzard conditions over eastern Montana Wedenesday evening. Temperatures overnight will drop into the single digits to low teens, with some locations potentially dropping below zero.

Low temperature records could be broken at Billings, Sheridan and Livingston.

For Thursday, high temperatures land in the 20s with snow in the mountains west of Billings during the afternoon gradually spreading out onto the lower elevations by Friday. Expect a few inches of snow accumulation along the foothills, with several inches over the mountains.

Low temperatures in the single digits to teens can be expected Thursday night and Friday night, with highs in the 20s to lower 30s on Friday. There is a good likelihood more daily record cold temperatures will occur.