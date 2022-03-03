Q2 Billings Area Weather: The cold and snow returning

BILLINGS — Roads will be icy (especially bridges and overpasses) this morning to the northeast and east of Yellowstone County. Use caution during your commute in these areas including Miles City, Baker, and Ekalaka. Be on the lookout for patchy dense fog across the area as well. Billings, Livingston, and Sheridan are already experience low visibility as I write this.

It will be a dry day under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and 60s with some 30s and 40s in the northeast.

A cold front pushes through by tomorrow morning bringing snow showers Friday afternoon through Saturday. Most of the area could pick up a couple of inches with higher totals to the west and south of Yellowstone County. Areas along a line from Livingston to Red Lodge could get more than 6”.

Temperatures will be much colder behind the front. Expect daytime highs to be mainly in the 30s Friday then 20s and 30s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight, teens and 20s tomorrow night then single digits to teens across the weekend.

Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with lows in the teens and 20s early next week with a chance of rain and snow.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com