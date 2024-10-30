Q2 Billings Area Weather: The chill goes on

BILLINGS — A chance for snowfall remains in the Pryors and Bighorns (Winter Storm Warning) along with the Sheridan Foothills (Winter Weather Advisory) until noon, but the snow will diminish as high pressure brings drier conditions into the area. Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s with a few 50s sprinkled in.

Dry conditions continue on Thursday as high pressure settles in across the region. Thursday's highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Halloween night will be chilly to cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the area, so kids will need to bundle up while treat-or-treating. Areas from Livingston down to Cody could even get a rain shower or wintry mix.

A trough will move through Thursday night into Friday, bringing a chance of light snow across the mountains. A cold front is forecast to sweep through Sunday night, bring a chance of light mountain snow and lower elevation rain.

Expecting highs Friday through Sunday to be mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s then cool to the mid-to-upper 40s early next week behind the front.

Lows will be mainly in the 20s over the next 7 nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com