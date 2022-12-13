Q2 Billings Area Weather: The big storm stays east of Billings

BILLINGS — The eastern counties of Montana and Wyoming are dealing with heavy snow and wind through the end of the week. Then, next week looks to be the coldest so far.

Our ongoing winter storm will deposit the heaviest snow Tuesday night through Thursday in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming, east of Billings. Blowing & drifting snow will create difficult travel conditions.

Blizzard conditions will continue through Wednesday night.

40 mph wind gusts combined with heavy snow will cause drifting and possible white out conditions from a Forsyth / Sheridan, Wyoming line to the east. Some areas could see more than a foot of total snowfall with large snow drifts.

Over south central Montana including Billings, some additional light snow is possible through Thursday, but the bulk of the snow accumulation from this system has already occurred.

The coldest temperatures of the season so far arrive Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will be near zero degrees, with lows well below zero.

This will be a difficult period for travel and livestock. Check for updates.