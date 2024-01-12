Q2 Billings Area Weather: The BIG cool down is here!

BILLINGS — Waking up to snow, blowing snow, and wind chills 20-40 degrees below zero this morning across the area. Actual temperatures are also below zero and will stay there through Monday morning. Record cold is possible during that stretch.

Snow will continue today, tapering off to the southeast by this evening. Totals of up to 1" will be possible before the snow exits. Saturday looks to be free of new snow, but light flurries will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Saturday is expected to be the coldest day during this winter blast with daytime highs possibly in the double digits below zero and lows 20-30 degrees below Saturday night into Sunday morning. Wind chills could dip to near 45 below. It will be slightly warmer on Sunday, but daytime temperatures will remain below zero.

Be on the lookout for ice jams along rivers over the weekend. Areas prone to flooding should take the proper precautions to protect property including equipment and livestock.

Temperatures finally climb above zero on Monday afternoon and some areas may briefly crack the freezing mark by the middle of next week.

Winds could be an issue Monday into Tuesday in the Livingston to Nye area with gusts over 50 mph possible. Chances for snow also return Tuesday night through Thursday, but too early to say how much accumulation there will be if any. We'll keep you posted.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

