Q2 Billings Area Weather: This week is warmest to start, but never get cold

BILLINGS — The week will start off with dry conditions and temperatures above the seasonal average. But we are watching a mid-week disturbance to bring at least some changes.

Through Wednesday, most of the highs will be in the 50s with some mid-to-lower 60s. Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s to a few low 40s.

On Wednesday night, a cold front passing through will drop afternoon temperatures to the 40s and 50s. Thursday to be the coldest day of the week, as well as bringing a slight chance for precipitation to the area.

Temperatures rebound a bit Friday through Sunday and it continues to be mainly dry. Highs will be mainly 50s with low in the mid-20s to 30s.

It is still too far out for any kind of certainty. But there are signals we could see colder weather just before Thanksgiving.