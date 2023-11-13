Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: This week is warmest to start, but never get cold

FORECAST SUNDAY EVENING NOV 12, 2023
Q2 Weather
FORECAST SUNDAY EVENING NOV 12, 2023
FORECAST SUNDAY EVENING NOV 12, 2023
Posted at 5:16 PM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 19:16:54-05

BILLINGS — The week will start off with dry conditions and temperatures above the seasonal average. But we are watching a mid-week disturbance to bring at least some changes.

Through Wednesday, most of the highs will be in the 50s with some mid-to-lower 60s. Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s to a few low 40s.

On Wednesday night, a cold front passing through will drop afternoon temperatures to the 40s and 50s. Thursday to be the coldest day of the week, as well as bringing a slight chance for precipitation to the area.

Temperatures rebound a bit Friday through Sunday and it continues to be mainly dry. Highs will be mainly 50s with low in the mid-20s to 30s.

It is still too far out for any kind of certainty. But there are signals we could see colder weather just before Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!