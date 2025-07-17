Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temps rise with rain and maybe storms on the east side

BILLINGS — Wind flows stayed consistent across the land early this morning. Low clouds and some fog are prominent up in the mountains. The fog will stay as the sun comes up, and the low clouds will clear. A couple of isolated showers are expected along the eastern border. Throughout the day, temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s, about 10 to 20 degrees warmer than in these last few days. With a shortwave expected to come into northeastern Montana and the Dakotas from Canada, isolated to scattered showers may occur with a 15-30% chance of thunderstorms. Some storms may be stronger and more severe with modest instability. With some rain expected near Miles City and Baker, there's a potential for some storms in the evening and into the night. Strong winds and large hail are the main concerns. Northeastern areas of Montana have a marginal to slight risk for severe weather.

On Friday, waves from the southwest will bring isolated to scattered showers with a 20-40% chance of thunderstorms in the mountains by the afternoon, moving north and east as the day goes on. Temperatures are expected to move into the 80s.

Looking to Saturday and beyond, temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s to low 90s with some chance of thunderstorms.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com