Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures wobble and showers comes and go

BILLINGS — The rest of this week will vary from average to 10-12 degrees cooler than average with scattered showers. Starting next week, a period of cooler-than-average weather could dig in for a while.

A disturbance Tuesday created bands of heavier snow in Eastern Montana, with scattered snow elsewhere. This disturbance will bring a cool down for Wednesday with lows in the single digits in teens and highs in the 20s to low 30s.

As winds increase in the mountain foothills Wednesday night into Thursday, high temperatures bounce back to the upper 30s to low 40s, slightly below the 30-year average for early March.

Expect gusts in the usually windy areas down the east mountain slopes near Livingston/Nye/Big Timber/Harlowton to reach 50+ miles per hour Thursday and Friday.

A few scattered showers develop again closer to the weekend, but temperatures remain fairly consistent.

The overall trend remains for cooler temperatures early next week with scattered area snow showers. This pattern of cooler and somewhat wetter weather, typical for March, shows signs of sticking around through at least the middle of the month.