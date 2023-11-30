Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures will fall rapidly on Thursday

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming had sunshine and above average temperatures on Wednesday, but the warmer-than-average weather won't last much longer. Colder air is moving our way from Canada, and we'll feel the effects on Thursday. It will be chilly Wednesday night with increasing clouds, followed by a mostly cloudy and much cooler day Thursday.

A Pacific storm will start moving toward Montana on Friday, and it will bring a much better chance of snow showers for the western half of the state late Friday and Saturday. Little to no measurable snow or rain will fall in eastern Montana and northeast Wyoming. A weather pattern change is coming for Sunday and the first half of next week.

The jetstream will be shifting over Montana late this weekend and the first half of next week, which will allow a few fast-moving waves of energy to deliver chances for snow and rain showers along with stronger wind. The most likely day for precipitation will be Sunday, but showers will be possible later. We'll get more wind than snow and rain.