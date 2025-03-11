Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures that go up must come down

BILLINGS — On Wednesday, under an upper ridge, expect pleasant daytime highs in the 60s for most areas, with the western foothills in the 50s. Wind gusts may reach 30-40 mph in areas like Big Timber and Livingston, and breezy around Billings.
It will still be warm Thursday, but a trough will bring rain and mountain snow Thursday night and Friday. After another weekend lull in active weather, another wave of rain and snow is possible by Tuesday.
In summary:
- Wednesday: Upper 20s to lower 30s at night, gusty winds during the day with highs in the 60s. Slight chance of snow in high elevations.
- Thursday to Friday: Warming into the upper 60s, rain transitioning to snow in lower elevations, significant snow in mountains.
- Friday: Cooler highs (upper 30s to upper 40s), drying trend begins.
- Saturday: Chance of afternoon snow showers, highs upper 30s to mid 40s.
- Sunday: Warming trend under ridging, highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
- Monday through midweek: Another trough expected with potential for additional precipitation.