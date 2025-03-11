Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures that go up must come down

BILLINGS — On Wednesday, under an upper ridge, expect pleasant daytime highs in the 60s for most areas, with the western foothills in the 50s. Wind gusts may reach 30-40 mph in areas like Big Timber and Livingston, and breezy around Billings.

It will still be warm Thursday, but a trough will bring rain and mountain snow Thursday night and Friday. After another weekend lull in active weather, another wave of rain and snow is possible by Tuesday.

In summary:

