Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures swing from covering the garden to garden party conditions

BILLINGS — Fire risk remains elevated Wednesday evening thanks to the day's very warm temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds created by a passing cold front.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Thursday with highs mainly in the 60s to low 70s. A few showers will streak through southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

It will be chilly Friday morning with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Dress in layers and cover anything left in the garden.

By Saturday, we are back to very warm, dry and windy conditions once again raising our fire risk. A few record high temperatures, including Billings, may be threatened.

Temperatures begin to drop again Sunday but the chance of rain and the colder air doesn't really kick in until Sunday evening through Monday. Expect scattered rain showers and mountain snow early in the week.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... Evening haze with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Northerly wind will be breezy at times.

Thursday Night... A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.