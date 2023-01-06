Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures? Steady. Clouds? They come and go.

BILLINGS — A disturbance brings clouds and a chance of showers for the short term. But temperatures are very consistent in the extended forecast.

Clouds are increasing over the area with Thursday night, leaving most of the sky cloudy to mostly cloudy. But any breaks in the clouds Thursday night through Friday morning could lead to freezing fog in northeast Montana where morning lows will range from a little below zero to the teens above zero.

Highs in eastern Montana only recover to the teens and 20s. The rest of the area will be in the upper teens and 20s Friday morning and the upper 30s to mid-40s by later in the afternoon.

Snow in the mountain west of Billings will be limited to around 1 to 3 inches, with scattered rain and snow Friday in the lower elevations.

Temperatures stay in the 30s to mid-40s through the weekend and lows mainly in the 20s. Clouds will come and go but showers are very limited for the next week.