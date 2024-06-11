Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures stay warm for now but there is an uncertain future

BILLINGS — Rain showers and thunderstorms across Montana have eased through Monday evening. Warmer and drier conditions follow, at least for now.

A Ridge of high pressure builds across the Rocky Mountain West Tuesday, providing warm and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the 70s to mid-80s.

A flood advisory for areas near the Beartooth Mountains and adjacent foothills will remain into effect. Minor flooding of small creeks and streams is possible.

The West to east flow across the region over the next several days will hold daily high temperatures at about 10° above the seasonal averages. Morning temperatures will be mainly in the 50s and afternoon highs mainly in the 80s.

There will be a wrinkle in the system by Thursday that could push the temperatures down a bit. As temperatures warm again on Friday, there is a 20% to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, mainly west of Billings.

Expect periods of wind off and on throughout the week, with some breezy conditions certainly by Wednesday over a widespread area.

By the end of the weekend, there is some uncertainty in the forecast, but the overall trend seems to be a little bit cooler and wetter. Expect at least scattered showers and thunderstorms, and high temperatures have the potential for dropping into the 60s by Monday or Tuesday of next week.

As the forecast details work out, check back for updates.