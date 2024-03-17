Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures slip down while the chance of rain and snow edges up this week

BILLINGS — The week starts with warm weather and mild temperatures and ends with a cool down and a chance of rain and snow. But the change is gradual throughout the week.

As a high-pressure ridge builds across the western US on Monday, temperatures will climb to mainly the 60s and a few low 70s are possible across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Expect plenty of sun and dry conditions.

A combination of the warm temperatures, low humidity and breezy conditions will increase the risk of wildfires across eastern Montana. Temperatures remain well above seasonal average. Despite A slight cool down, temperatures remain above seasonal averages on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be a bit of a transition day, with colder air moving down from the Northeast. That will bring more clouds and a chance of showers by late in the day, especially for Billings to the north and east.

Temperatures will continue to gradually drop through the week, reaching the 30s in most locations by next Sunday. The chance of rain and snow showers will pick up on Thursday and Friday, switching to mainly snow by Saturday and Sunday.

How much snow we might get on the ground is still a question. But early indications are we could have two inches or more across much of the Eastern Plains Along with higher elevation snow.