Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures peak Tuesday then drop back to 'normal'

BILLINGS — The break in our warm and dry conditions doesn't come until later in the week. Still, the chance of more record high temperatures the next couple of afternoons.

Billings and Livingston both reached 60 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the daily record high for Livingston and tying the record dating back to 1935 for Billings. Billings, Livingston, Miles City Baker, and Sheridan all have a chance of record-high temperatures on Tuesday.

Breezy conditions will continue along the western foothills at 15 to 25 mph, occasionally causing gusts to pick up around Billings. But the usual windy conditions that often come with a wintertime warm-up are not a big concern.

A strong upper ridge of high pressure will gradually break down as we get later into the work week. Through Friday, most of the overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s and low 60s.

A low-pressure area moves into the picture or by the weekend, bringing a chance of showers in as we tap into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Cooler air will begin working in from the north at the same time, pushing temperatures back to the 30s and 40s in the afternoons.

While there is some chance of at least showers in the area Saturday and Sunday, the system could stay a bit to our south and spoil the potential for mountain snow.