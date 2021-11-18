Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures on a roller coaster

BILLINGS — After a chilly Wednesday, downslope flow will begin warming daytime temperatures into the 40s today then 50s tomorrow and Saturday before another cold front cools temperatures back down into the 40s on Sunday. Latest outlooks have the area leaning warmer than average next week through the end of November.

Clouds will build across the area today ahead of stream of moisture coming out of the Pacific. This will lead to snow in the Beartooths and Absarokas tonight through tomorrow. The Bighorns could see snow by tomorrow afternoon. A disturbance will bring a chance of rain Friday night then rain/snow Saturday morning in Billings.

A look ahead to Thanksgiving week shows mainly quiet conditions, but showers will be possible late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning then again on Friday. Not expecting any travel concerns in the area.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com