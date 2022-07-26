Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures edge up at little each day

BILLINGS — A low-pressure system centered in south-central Canada has upper-level winds from the northwest focused across our area. That will drag in a few disturbances but also keep afternoon temperatures in check.

While western Montana heats up, areas east of the continental divide will stay mainly in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A few isolated storms are possible, favoring higher elevations.

As the low edges eastward, a high-pressure area that is baking the Pacific Northwest moves right over us, and temperatures head for the 90s each afternoon Saturday through Monday. Monday should be especially hot with some 100s possible.

With drier air, overnight temperatures should recover nicely to 55 to 65 consistently. A lack of wind helps lessen wildfire risk, but fuels will continue to dry out.