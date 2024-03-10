Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures back off but don't stop cold

BILLINGS — Heading into a brand new week, temperatures won't be as mild as they were over the weekend, but still stay above seasonal averages. The middle of the week will hold our best chance for rain or snow showers.

After much of the area reached the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday and Sunday, the winds will start to reduce down the east mountain slopes. Livingston and Nye could still see gusts of 60+ mph Sunday night through early Monday.

As the winds reduce, the temperatures back off some and most of the highs on Monday will be in the 50s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Expect an increase in clouds through Monday and Tuesday.

A low pressure trough will split, sending some of its energy into Colorado and Arizona, with the 2nd weaker wave moving across Montana. This will bring a chance of some mountain snow with limited accumulation and a rain snow mix Tuesday night into Wednesday for the lower elevations.

Temperatures will be the coolest Wednesday, with most of the readings in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Overnight temperatures through the week will stay in the 20s to mid-30s for the lower elevations.

Mild temperatures will develop for the end of the work week and into the weekend, with most highs in the mid-40s to upper 50s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun and only isolated showers.