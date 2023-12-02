Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures And Wind Speeds Will Both Be Increasing

BILLINGS — Friday was a fairly seasonable day for central and eastern Montana along with northern Wyoming, but it won't stay that way much longer. A series of disturbances will take aim at our region the next several days, and when combined with the jetstream being overhead will lead to an extended period of unsettled weather along with a warming trend.

The first disturbance will bring snow to mainly the west-facing slopes of our state this weekend, but much stronger wind will begin to blow. Wind gusts of 60-70 mph will be possible in more wind-prone areas from Saturday afternoon through Monday, with Wind Advisories, High Wind Watches and High Wind Warnings all being issued Saturday through Monday.

The jetstream will remain above our region early next week, which will lead to more windy weather at times Tuesday and to a lesser extent Wednesday. The downsloping of the air over the mountains from west to east will lead to highs in the upper 50s by next Wednesday before it cools late next week. Our region can expect only light amounts of snow and rain.