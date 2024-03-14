Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperature slowly glide upward

BILLINGS — A wet and cool couple of days end as warming temperatures slowly build in. Spring arrives with well above average temperatures.

Our latest weather system is pulling out of the region, leading some hazardous travel through Thursday morning. A series of disturbances will keep temperatures from jumping up quickly but gradually We will edge up to the warmest readings we've seen so far this year.

Temperatures early Thursday will be mainly in the 30s, with afternoon readings mainly in the 40s. Expect overnight snow showers closer to the mountains and a few rain showers or sprinkles in the lower elevations.

What are weather advisories in winter storm warnings are still into effect for areas around the Beartooth and Big Horn Mountains. Travel may be hazardous in the mountain foothills early Thursday morning.

Drier and warmer conditions build in with a high-pressure Ridge. A series of disturbances for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will keep us from building temperatures up too quickly.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s and afternoon highs mainly in the 50s each day from Friday through Sunday. Expect dry conditions.

Average temperatures this time of the year would be in the upper 40s to around 50. Afternoon readings over the weekend will be running about 5 to 10° above seasonal averages.

As the warming continues to build in, suddenly Monday will be into the 60s and a 70° reading here or there as possible. The spring equinox falls on Tuesday, and temperatures will be still well above The early spring average.