Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperature roller coaster dropping through Friday

BILILNGS — Billings reached 99, Miles City 103, Livingston 93 and Sheridan, Wyoming 103 Wednesday. Billings and Miles City both feel one degree shy of tying the July 9 daily high record.

After our hot Wednesday, scattered showers and dry thunderstorms this evening are bringing strong winds. The risk of dry lightning could start fires.

Thursday, temperatures will cool slightly to the 80s and low 90s after a cold front passes. There’s a chance for better rain early Friday as a stronger weather system moves in, with temperatures staying cooler around the mid to upper 70s.

After that, warmer temperatures in the 90s will return over the weekend, but there's a possibility of cooler weather and more rain early next week as another cold front approaches. Overall, expect fluctuating temperatures and some chances of rain in the coming days.