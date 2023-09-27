Q2 Billings Area Weather: Take note! Changes in our weekend forecast

BILLINGS — Temperatures notched downward on Wednesday compared to Tuesday. Another cool down is already happening. But there are changes in the weekend forecast.

A mainly dry cold front will move from west to east overnight, producing gusts of 25 to 35 mph. A few showers are possible western and north of Billings Wednesday evening.

Behind the cold front, cooler afternoons are expected for Thursday with highs in the 60s. Lows stay mainly in the 40s with some low 50s from Billings to the east.

A weak disturbance lifting in from the southwest will bring isolated to scattered showers to the Bighorn Mountains and eastern Montana Thursday by evening. A few thunderstorms are possible over southeastern areas.

Unsettled conditions look to continue through the weekend with periods of showers at times. The best chance of the rain has slowed to Sunday through Monday.