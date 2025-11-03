Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sways but no major swings in the weather this week

Forecast Sunday evening Nov 2, 2025
BILLINGS — A cold front is moving south and east, taking rain, wind and clouds with it. Starting Monday, the region will see a series of weather systems rolling through every couple of days right through next weekend.

Monday will be relatively quiet with highs mainly in the mid-to-lower 50s. The winds will be much lighter and we stay mainly dry.

Tuesday, a moderate weather disturbance will bring light rain or snow with the best chance for precipitation in the foothills west of Billings. Plains areas only have a 10% to 20% chance of seeing any rain.

After another lull in the disturbances on Wednesday, another wave will move through to end the work week.

Our Thursday-Friday system looks more significant and could affect the entire area. The mountains could see several inches of new snow and everyone has a chance for some precipitation. Winds could reach 50+ mph again.

